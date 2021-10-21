1-yr-old Briggs Darrington Is World's Youngest Travel Influencer With Over 30k Followers

A one-year-old baby American baby is probably the youngest travel influencer in the world as he has travelled across 16 US states and has been on 45 flights already. The social media influencer in question is Briggs Darrington, who was born on October 14, 2020, and went on his first trip when he was just three weeks old.

So far, he has visited several places, seen bears in Alaska followed by wolves at the Yellowstone National Park, the Delicate Arch in Utah, and many beaches in California. Not just that, the baby also has his own Instagram profile, @whereisbriggs which has a whopping number of more than 30,000 followers with hundreds of likes on his images. His account is managed by his mother, Jess who is herself a travel influencer and blogger and runs her own blog called the 'Part-Time Tourists' for a few years now.

The newborn baby blogger is now creating new records by travelling to new places and Jess is actively sharing her experience of travelling with a baby.

Check out some photos of baby Briggs from his travel blog:

Mother turns baby into travel influencer

The 28-year-old Jess who lives with her husband in Idaho Falls spoke to Daily Mail and said that her baby earns around $1000 per month from travel boards and brands a

Apart from that, the baby also receives sponsors which provide free and paid trips, diapers, and wipes.

While speaking about the baby travelling from such a young age, Jess said that she was initially very afraid about her career after she got pregnant with Briggs. Later, they started looking for possible options for travelling with their baby and finally decided to set up their own social media accounts sharing the trip experience with a baby, especially for first-time parents.

She later said that her baby's first trip was an overnight glamping trip when he was just three weeks old and later went on his first flight when he was only 9 weeks old, reported the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Jess keeps sharing her experience with new-time parents on how to travel with a baby followed by the tricks and tips for parents.

Image: Instagram/@WhereIsBriggs