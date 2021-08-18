In a bizarre incident, a 10-foot-long snake was found on the top shelf at a supermarket in Australia. The video of the snake is now extensively surfacing on social media and users are amused to see the 10-foot long python browsing through the shelf. The video was posted on Facebook by a woman named Hilary Leigh. In a 12 second video, the snake was seen coming out of a shelf of a Woolworths store in Glenorie, situated in Northern Sydney. Sharing the video, the woman wrote that this could only happen in Australia.

"Local Glenorie Woolworths had a lockdown offender today. No QR check-in and no mask Luckily, there was a lovely person who was very familiar with this type of species and safely looked after the good-looking culprit. PHEW, good outcome," she captioned the video.

10-foot python found in supermarket in Australia

As per the media reports, when the snake was spotted inside the supermarket premises, a woman named Helaina Alati, who was a former snake catcher, was also present at the sight. While speaking to the media, Helaina Alati said she was busy browsing in the supermarket when suddenly she turned on the left side and found that a python, who was only 20 cm away from her face. She said the snake was staring at her as if he wanted to come out.

Meanwhile, other customers who were present in the supermarket were surprised to see a wild python. She further explained that the snake must have been there at the supermarket for quite some time, lurking behind the species box on the shelf. The snake was not at all aggressive and was super mellow, she described. Alati said the snake must have entered the supermarket from the ceiling.

How was 10-foot-python rescued?

The snake catcher who had come to the shop immediately rushed and fetched rescue equipment. Meanwhile, the other customers inside the supermarket were calmly taken outside the area. Alati safely rescued the snake and later released it into the nearby forest area. The snake, however, was not venomous and was a male who was looking for a mate, she added.

How did netizens react to the post?

People on social media were shocked to see the video, so far the post has garnered huge views and hilarious comments. One user who saw the video said, "Yikes!!! I would have had a heart attack at that". A second user wrote, "Geez! What a shock that would be coming at you! So unexpected". The third person commented, "OMG I hate snakes. They would have taken everybody out with me as I ran for the exit." Meanwhile, another Facebook user's comment read, "Oooohhhh!!! Did you film that?? I would have a heart attack if I bumped into this reality!".

(IMAGE CREDITS: HILARY LEIGH/FACEBOOK)