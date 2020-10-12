Good News: 10-year-old Girl Cooks 33 Dishes In 1 Hour, Earns Spot In Record Books

A 10-year-old girl from Kerala recently cooked 30 plus scrumptious food items, including appam and chicken roast in less than one hour, earning her a place in record books, including Asian Book of Records. Saanvi M Prajit, who is the daughter of Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Prajit Babu and Manjma, has been recognised for the maximum amount of dishes prepared by a child. Saanvi hails from Ernakulam and she prepared 33 dishes for which she has also been recognised by the India Book of Records.

According to PTI, the 10-year-old prepared dishes including idli, waffle, pancake, appam, egg bull eye, papdi chaat, corn fritters, fried rice, chicken roast, paneer tikka and many more. While speaking to the media outlet, her mother Manjima said, “The Asia Book of Records authorities watched online the cookery event organised at her Vishakhapatnam residence. Besides, two gazetted officers were witness to the cooking of 33 items in an hour by Saanvi”.

The 10-year-old said that she was able to bag the record with the support of her family, friends and well-wishers. She said that her inspiration was her mother, who was a star chef and a reality cooking show finalist. Manjima said that as a child, Saanvi was always fascinated by the kitchen and took to cooking at a very early age with her grandparents.

Saanvi prepares 33 food items

Manjima also informed that Saanvi has also participated in children’s cooking sow and has won several accolades for her efforts in the culinary field. The 10-year-old created the record back in August and she even uploaded the video on YouTube of her attempts at cooking the simple and mouthwatering dishes. Saanvi said that apart from cooking she is skilled at horse riding and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

The caption of the YouTube video read, “Saanvi earns her spot in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records by creating a Record of preparing 33 food Items in 1 hour by a Child”.

