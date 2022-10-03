10-yr-old Kashmiri Influencer Aqsa Amazes Internet; Spreads Awareness On Societal Concerns

A 10-year-old girl from Kashmir's Sopore has recently taken the internet by storm with her engaging social media videos. Known as the youngest social media influencer from the Kashmir Valley, Aqsa Masrat has left many mesmerised with her captivating videos daily.

Aqsa, who is a student of Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Sopore, treats social media users with amazing videos ranging from the valley's picturesque landscape to a handful of societal concerns that is sure to leave all glued. As per ANI, Masrat was just six years old when she made her first video.

Teen Kashmiri influencer takes Internet by storm

Aqsa's first video was about 'Chillai Kallan' - the harshest 40 days-long spell of winter in Kashmir. Other than this, she uploads videos by the name "What Aqsa Says." Her talent and voice have also managed to bridge the gap between the generations.

While talking about her videos, the little one confessed to spreading a positive approach through her content so that kids of her age can also enjoy it. "I wanted kids my age to enjoy it and be able to connect it to a real-life event, so I decided to produce a video about Chillai Kallan... It was my first random video that saw an unexpected response from the public. I was encouraged to make more such videos," she told ANI.

The young girl has made 50 videos so far and has received immense support and love from the viewers along her journey. Other than this, besides making videos on a day-to-day basis, Aqsa also highlights other social issues on social media. Earlier, she had shared videos depicting the cultivation and harvesting process. Her work as a teen influencer has been widely appreciated by all.

"I got views in lakhs on my videos like Sopore Fruit Mandi, Paddy harvesting, Kangri. In fact, I got one million plus views on one of my videos 'Mere Mamu ki Shaadi'. People are showering praises for my videos," Aqsa said.

Having over 58,000 followers on Facebook's 'What Aqsa Says' page, the little one shared how she aspires to be an IAS officer.

Image: Facebook/What Aqsa Says