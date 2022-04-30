100-year-old Joins Guinness World Records With Unique Feat; 'Longest Career In...'

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognises unique milestones and unseen talents, apart from keeping a record of all the amazing achievements by the best among the best in their respective fields. The organisation's social media handle leaves no stones unturned to follow this vision.

Speaking of the same, recently, a 100-year-old man set the world record for the title of 'longest career in the same company.' In today's era when working at the same company for too long is generally unheard of with people choosing to change jobs frequently due to factors such as a pay raise, a change in position, or changing industries, Walter Orthmann decided to stay with his firm for 84 years. With this, Orthmann officially set the Guinness World Record for the longest career in the same company.

He has worked at a textile company called Industrias Renaux SA (now known as ReneauxView) situated in Santa Catarina, Brazil, for more than eight decades. The record was verified on 6 January 2022. Orthmann worked for 84 years and 9 days for the company.

Back in 1938, Walter Orthmann started work as a shipping assistant when he was fifteen years old at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil called Industrias Renaux SA. He has always been very energetic when it comes to learning something new as per Guinness World Record.

Guinness World Record for 'Longest career in the same company'

Walter Orthmann started working at an early age as his family was seeing financial struggles. He went to the weaving mill with his mom to apply for a job, and, because of his strong proficiency in German, he was hired. After being appointed as shipping assistant, Walter went ahead with incredible skills and willingness to learn, being consistent in doing more than expected. Meanwhile, he was promoted to a position in sales when he became a successful Sales Manager.

According to Walter, the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment, and a routine. "I was given the opportunity to work as a salesperson. I traveled to São Paulo and in less than one week I filled the production with orders equivalent to three months of work", he said, as per Guinness World Record. This year Walter turned 100 years old on April 19 and his milestone birthday was celebrated by his coworkers, friends, and family. He exercises every day and is in good health, with excellent mental clarity and memory.

"When we do what we like, we don't see the time go by," Walter Orthmann said.

(Image: GuinnessWorldRecord.com)