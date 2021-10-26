Last Updated:

100-year-old Man's Birthday Pictures Shared On Twitter; Netizens React With Love

A viral photo on the internet, where a woman celebrated the centenary birthday of her grandfather, has taken the internet by storm. Read how netizens reacted.

Every day tons of videos do rounds on the internet, from cute videos of dogs and cats to heartwarming posts displaying the amazing bond between humans. Recently, a picture has surfaced on the internet, where a woman celebrated the centenary birthday of her grandfather. The 100-year-old man can be seen happily posing for the camera. The post has gone viral on social media and netizens could not stop themselves from reacting to the wholesome share. 

The picture of the man who was celebrating his 100th birthday has been shared by a user who goes by the name @maiyasaidwhat on Twitter. The caption of the post read, "y’all my great grandpa is 100 today and still looks amazing. (sic)"

Netizens wish 100-year-old man on birthday

The picture shared on the microblogging site shows the elderly man sitting on a couch with a smile. People on Twitter took to opportunity to wish the 100-year-old man a happy centenary birthday. Take a look at the post:

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered 15.7K retweets and 269K likes. The post has caught the attention of netizens and social media users who wished the man on his milestone birthday. Some of the netizens were amazed at how young he looked for his age. One user commented, "This is a man that minded his business and put nothing but good out into the world. 100 looking 70. (sic)" 

Another user commented, "How wonderful! Happy Birthday to him & God bless you both! My Mom’s 94 & I’m so glad she’s still sharing her wisdom and our family’s history. You are blessed to have your great grandfather to share these things with you. We have been recording all Mom’s stories to transcribe (sic)". Another netizen commented, "This man looks 70, tops. Happy Birthday Pops! Congratulations to your family for getting to share space and time with your great grandpa. A blessing for sure. (sic)" Take a loo at some other reactions by netizens.  

After seeing how popular the post had become, the Twitter user @maiyasaid said that her granddad thanked everyone for all of their birthday wishes. She tweeted, "he said thank you for all of the birthday wishes. he was so surprised to see how many likes and retweets he got lol. (sic)"

(Image: @maiyasaidwhat/Twitter)

