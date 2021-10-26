100-year-old Man's Birthday Pictures Shared On Twitter; Netizens React With Love

Every day tons of videos do rounds on the internet, from cute videos of dogs and cats to heartwarming posts displaying the amazing bond between humans. Recently, a picture has surfaced on the internet, where a woman celebrated the centenary birthday of her grandfather. The 100-year-old man can be seen happily posing for the camera. The post has gone viral on social media and netizens could not stop themselves from reacting to the wholesome share.

The picture of the man who was celebrating his 100th birthday has been shared by a user who goes by the name @maiyasaidwhat on Twitter. The caption of the post read, "y’all my great grandpa is 100 today and still looks amazing. (sic)"

Netizens wish 100-year-old man on birthday

The picture shared on the microblogging site shows the elderly man sitting on a couch with a smile. People on Twitter took to opportunity to wish the 100-year-old man a happy centenary birthday. Take a look at the post:

y’all my great grandpa is 100 today and still looks amazing 💫 pic.twitter.com/7XpT8zddJV — m. (@maiyasaidwhat) October 23, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered 15.7K retweets and 269K likes. The post has caught the attention of netizens and social media users who wished the man on his milestone birthday. Some of the netizens were amazed at how young he looked for his age. One user commented, "This is a man that minded his business and put nothing but good out into the world. 100 looking 70. (sic)"

Another user commented, "How wonderful! Happy Birthday to him & God bless you both! My Mom’s 94 & I’m so glad she’s still sharing her wisdom and our family’s history. You are blessed to have your great grandfather to share these things with you. We have been recording all Mom’s stories to transcribe (sic)". Another netizen commented, "This man looks 70, tops. Happy Birthday Pops! Congratulations to your family for getting to share space and time with your great grandpa. A blessing for sure. (sic)" Take a loo at some other reactions by netizens.

That's the kind of aging I want. This man 100 looking 70 something. And looks healthy. Being 100 with your mind and body intact would be pretty great. — CJ Howard (@CJHoward428) October 23, 2021

He doesn’t look a day over 70 what is his diet?? — Jermajesty Jackson (@1trillarybanks) October 24, 2021

🥺🥺🥺🤯 Happy 100, sir! Looking a clean 60! — Keylee Miracle | The Neurointuitive 🧠🔮 (@keyleemiracle) October 23, 2021

This man looks 70, tops. Happy Birthday Pops! Congratulations to your family for getting to share space and time with your great grandpa. A blessing for sure. — Sterling Mallory Archer (@RidetheMaverik) October 23, 2021

This is the image of a fine gentleman! Like the Soul of our nation, he has the best of times, he has seen the worst of time. I guess his story for us is that we are ALL better when we are lifting in the same, unified direction. Thank you sir. May God continue to Bless you! — JimR (@jriesterer76) October 25, 2021

On GAWD he look 75! What he be eating? & Happy Birthday! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/DKt7oxg4xk — 𝘿𝙚𝙇𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙆𝙃𝙀𝙋𝙀𝙍𝘼 🌞 closed ✨ (@DeLadyKhepera) October 24, 2021

A very Happy belated Birthday to GranPA. Aging gracefully right there 🙏🏾 Him and my Gramps would make good Buddies... They should hang sometime 😄 pic.twitter.com/Xhr7U5OsLe — FreshPrince©®™ (@SirFigo_SA) October 24, 2021

How wonderful! Happy Birthday to him & God bless you both! My Mom’s 94 & I’m so glad she’s still sharing her wisdom and our family’s history. You are blessed to have your great grandfather to share these things with you. We have been recording all Mom’s stories to transcribe. pic.twitter.com/MHFUX4scgj — Chatty Kathy (@k8ydidit) October 23, 2021

He look every bit of 55 😭 I love being black fr! And Happiest birthday to him 🤍 — Welcome To My Swamp 💦 (@becausetianna) October 24, 2021

Damn. Your Great grandma is literally twice my age and looks a million times better than I do. Whatever she’s doing, works. Much love and respect to you, her and all yours from me and mines. — Jack Cahill (@WhiteBuffaloRep) October 24, 2021

Wow- Grandad looks so young !!



Is that an apron he got on ? tell me no😂.



Happi 100th Birthday 🎉🎈🎈🍾🍾 — 1stladystphnz (@1stldystphnz) October 24, 2021

God bless him . Happy Birthday . Here’s mine . The family’s sure that he’s over 100 but not sure of the last number . “Records” say 106 or 107 but not really sure .. pic.twitter.com/2wPilPTta0 — 🌻Sunflower Child 🌻 (@toloveneara) October 24, 2021

Happy belated birthday 🎂 to Great grand pa. You are the most blessed to have seen your great grand pa. May the Lord God keep him a 100 more years to come so that he can see great great great grand kids — Joseph P Mhlongo (@JosephPMhlongo2) October 25, 2021

After seeing how popular the post had become, the Twitter user @maiyasaid said that her granddad thanked everyone for all of their birthday wishes. She tweeted, "he said thank you for all of the birthday wishes. he was so surprised to see how many likes and retweets he got lol. (sic)"

he said thank you for all of the birthday wishes. he was so surprised to see how many likes and retweets he got lol — m. (@maiyasaidwhat) October 24, 2021

(Image: @maiyasaidwhat/Twitter)