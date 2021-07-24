100-year-old Woman Shares Her Life’s ‘secret'; Video Wins Hearts

Netizens have been captivated by a video of a 100-year-old woman giving significant life lessons. The old woman named Kamala has been winning hearts after her video surfaced on the internet many times. However, this time it's even better. The video was shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay with the caption "Life advice from a 100 year young Kamala.”

Kamala is featured with the song 'Hawa Hawai'

The woman is shown first in the video. Kamala's life experiences are detailed in the text on the screen, which includes demonstrating with freedom fighters and celebrating India's independence with the 'Hawa Hawai' song playing in the background. The video also shows her revealing the ‘secret' to her long life, which includes a mention of pizza.

The video has received over 2.6 lakh likes on the first day after it was shared, and the number is constantly growing. The post has also received a lot of positive feedback.

“The best video on the Internet today,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is such a wholesome video,” commented another. “She is so cute,” the third comment by an Instagram user.

Humans of Bombay's Facebook page recently shared the post during her 100th birthday. As she celebrated the beginning of centenarian, the 100-year-old addressed the difficulty of adapting to modern times and recounted her share of sorrows, setting a positive example for many on the internet.

Life lessons from Kamala

She said that she has seen freedom fighters protesting relentlessly and even joined them in the past. The grandma goes on to tell how, following her marriage, she had to travel considerably because of her husband's employment, which required him to stay in one area continuously. She described examples from the past in which people lived happily despite a lack of modern conveniences. She stated that the women in her circle labelled her as 'very forward'.

However, it was what she underlined as an important component of living a fulfilled life that drew the attention of the internet. The 100-year-old stated, “live and let live” was the key to a happy existence. The lady then went on to explain her life's philosophy, saying, “Aakhir zindagi badi aur lambi, dono honi chahiye!”

Image- @officialhumansofbombay- Instagram

