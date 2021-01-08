100-year-old Woman Shares Inspirational Life 'motto', Netizens Ponder On Key To Happiness

A hundred-year-old’s thought-provoking message about the secret to a healthy life has motivated the internet. The grandmother shared inspirational words about creating a wholesome and beautiful life to uplift those losing life battles amid the challenging times of the pandemic. Shared by the Facebook page of Humans of Bombay, the 100-year-old’s life journey has set a positive example for many as the old woman shared the challenges of adapting to the modern times and account of her share of hardships as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

"I’m 100 years old beta–maine sab dekha hai! I’ve seen Gandhiji in jail– Baba was a doctor at the prison, so sometimes he’d sneak me in. I’ve seen the rise and fall of Hitler. And I’ve seen the flu much worse than this one, where I first learned the word ‘pandemic’,” the old lady was quoted saying in the inspirational post.

Furthermore, she goes on to add, “I’ve seen freedom fighters protesting relentlessly–I’ve joined them too!”. The grandmother then explains how she had to travel extensively after her marriage due to his job that prohibited him from staying permanently in one city. She shared the olden times of scenarios when people lived happily despite the lack of too many modern-day amenities. “The women in my circle called me ‘too forward’ and even said that this way I would be spoiling my kids, especially when I insisted on getting a TV,” the elderly woman revealed.

However, what she stressed as an integral ingredient to living a fulfilling life is what caught the attention of the netizens. “I believed in one thing–adapting with changing times,” the 100-year-old said, adding that the mantra to the happy life was “live and let live.” Explaining her life’s ideology, the lady then said, “Aakhir zindagi badi aur lambi, dono honi chahiye!”

At 100, 'full of life'

Internet was rendered speechless at the meaningful message conveyed by the grandmother. Many saluted the bold lady for her clarity of thoughts and sharing out of her vast knowledge and age-long experience. “Hats of to such a Legend whose ideology of Live and Let Live kept her going so strong,” one said, adding that at 100, the woman was still full of life. “Truly got glued to all that was written and admiration kept growing deep inside.” “To think that when she was born, TV hasn't even been invented. The human race has come so far in 100 years,” another pondered. “That should be the motto of each one’s life - Live and Let Live - salute to our centenarian as her wisdom has just grown with her life experience,” said one other.

