10,000 People Regain Their Vision, Thanks To YouTuber MrBeast; Here's How He Did It

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson and founder of the most subscribed channel MrBeast is breaking the internet yet again with one of his videos which released a week ago. Known for his unique content, the YouTuber this time has helped a 1,000 people regain their vision who were suffering from curable blindness. These people were actually patients of cataract, the condition in which there is clouding on the eye lens and causes severe blurred vision.

MrBeast’s contribution is that he paid for the eye surgery which only took 10 minutes but was inaccessible to many of the patients who got cured. In the video, which has gained 94 million views in six days, the patients looked elated after regaining their vision and seeing the world again after a long time. He even gifted some patients in $10,000 in cash after their successful surgery.

Cataract and its expanse

The condition of cataract develops when aging or injury changes the tissue that makes up the eye's lens and proteins and fibers after breaking down accumulate on the lens. Since the eye lens is responsible for capturing light and sending signals to the brain which provides us vision, clouding of that lens leads to extreme blurriness. During a cataract surgery, this cloudy lens is sucked up by a tiny vacuum-like instrument and replaced with a new, clearer lens of different types. There are, however, different types of surgery that involve making an incision and using lasers.

While cataract is found mostly in older patients, children could also develop the condition along with those with a genetic defect. According to the US National Center for Biotechnology Information, approximately 10 million cataract operations are performed each year in the world and a majority of them are successful. “Half of all blindness in the world is people who need a 10-minute surgery", Jeff Levenson, an ophthalmologist and surgeon says in MrBeast's video.