13-year-old Para Swimmer Jiya Rai Sets New Record; Crosses Palk Strait In 13 Hours

A 13-year-old para-swimmer, suffering from autism, has set a record by swimming 28.5 kilometres in 13 hours. Jiya Rai, an Indian para-swimmer, started swimming from Palk Strait, Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, and in 13 hours she reached Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu.

Jiya Rai, daughter of Madan Rai, an Indian Navy officer working in Mumbai started her training on the advice of the doctor. "She was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and speech delay when she was two years old," said her father, as reported by ANI.

The 13-year-old was greeted by a massive crowd on the beach, praising and clapping for her achievement. Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu presented the girl with a keepsake for her achievement.

Director-General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu, praising the girl's achievement, said, "There are many trekkers in the country who trek in the Himalayas. But the number of swimmers is very less. So the youth should come forward to achieve the feat of swimming. This sea is not like any other sea; it is a tidal sea". He also said that "this sea has dangerous fishes like milk sharks while there are a lot of jellyfishes. Beyond all this, swimming in the Palk Strait is one of the greatest achievements."

'Brought laurels to India': Indian navy lauds 13-year-old's achievement

Jiya Rai's father Madan Rai's said, "For the first three hours, it was difficult for her to swim. My daughter, who suffers from autism and has lost the ability to speak, said that she considered it a great achievement to have swum through the Bay of Bengal in 13 hours".

The 13-year-old who studied at Navy Children School has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puruskar 2022 under the open water swimming category, the highest award for citizens under 18 years of age. Jiya was congratulated for her achievement by the Indian Navy for bringing laurels to India.

