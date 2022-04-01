Last Updated:

15-yr-old Indian Boy Creates App To Help Ukrainian Refugees; Netizens Laud Teen On Twitter

Tejas Ravishankar, a 15-year-old Indian boy has built an app to connect Ukrainian refugees find key resources available to them anywhere in the world.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Tejas

Image: Unsplash/Twitter/@XtremeDevX


As Russia invaded Ukraine, the world has stood in solidarity with the country. However, many individuals and organisations were coming up with fundraisers for Ukraine. Extending the assistance to the victims of a war-ravaged nation, a 15-year-old Indian boy named Tejas has now built an app to help connect Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, Tejas Ravishankar is known to be the son of Sequoia India’s managing director GV Ravi Shankar. Tejas, a software developer, built the app in just two weeks. On Thursday, Tejas tweeted the link to the app, "Launching Refuge - To help those displaced from their homes in Ukraine. Refuge is where individuals offering help connect with those who require help. 🔄 Please Retweet to spread the word", the tweet read.

What are the highlights of the App?

The app which is available on Google Play store currently displays the following highlights:

  • The app is designed to show refugees where to find the nearest aid location anywhere in the world
  • A list has been prepared to meet requirements such as national ID-based verification facilities, info on food, safe places to stay, and medicines for easier access
  • Anyone in need can get the required help in just two clicks and the app is multilingual with a display feature boasting over 12 languages

Meanwhile, Tejas’s father GV Ravi Shankar shared his achievement on Twitter and applauded his son’s success. He wrote, ”More power to the younger generation! They decide to not debate but act. Keep building @XtremeDevX.” As per the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with 3.5 million already fleeing the country and 6.5 million fleeing their homes, but remaining in Ukraine.

Netizens were seen praising the efforts of the boy to help the refugees. They were seen reacting, "Appreciate it man This is something actually contributing to the community". The other user commented," Amazing work Tejas! All the very best, and wishing you a great impact!!!". "Nice job Tejas, we are proud of you", wrote the third user.

(Image: Unsplash/ Twitter/ @XtremeDevX)

Tags: Tejas, Ukrainian refugees, Viral news
First Published:
