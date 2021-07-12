160 Bowling Balls Unearthed During Home Renovation In US' Michigan

Most people don't expect to find a bowling ball on their back step on a routine day, but one Michigan man discovered 158 of them.

On the morning of July 1, David Olson, 33, was tearing down the back steps of his house when he discovered a black sphere lying in the sand behind some cinder blocks.

Olson said that he was actually a little happy about that since it was a little easier to roll bowling balls out of the way than to move the sand and figure out where to put all of the balls.

He initially counted 50 balls on Facebook, but as time went on, he discovered more and more. Later,. About 120 balls were counted by Olson. Although Olson said he could feel more balls in the ground, the final count came in at 158. Olson uncovered two more in recent days, increasing the total to 160.

Olson said his thoughts went to his three curious young children when he first found the balls. He called Brunswick Bowling Products, the manufacturer of the balls, and inquired about the possibility of toxicity. Olson received an answer after roughly a day. Olson sent in photos, and after looking up the serial numbers on the balls, the company established that they were manufactured in the 1950s and that they were safe to throw away.

While this cache is a bowler's dream, the balls aren't likely to make it to the lanes anytime soon. Many of the balls were in poor shape, according to Olson, and each ball had two spiral grooves cut into it.

According to Olson, a Brunswick bowling ball plant used to be located in Muskegon, Michigan. Workers used to remove destroyed bowling balls to use as a cheaper alternative to gravel or sand, according to some ex-Brunswick employees who contacted him through his Facebook post.

