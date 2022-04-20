2 Galapagos Tortoises Born In British Zoo Mark Milestone For Breeding Endangered Species

Recently, two adorable Giant Galapagos tortoises have been born at a British zoo for the first time, marking a major milestone for the breeding of the endangered species.

The two adorable Galapagos were born at Crocodiles of the World Zoo in Oxfordshire, having been fathered by a 70-year-old male tortoise called Dirk. Despite being the size of a tennis ball, the hatchlings will soon grow up into giant Galapagos tortoises. Meanwhile, the founder of the Zoo, Shaun Fogget remarked, "We're incredibly proud to have successfully bred these tortoises, who have previously been very close to extinction". Shaun also explained that these tortoises were still facing an uncertain future. The prime reasons were historic over-exploitation and egg predation from invasive species. "We have all been hoping for this day since the Giant tortoises joined us in 2018 and it's a significant achievement towards helping the conservation of the species", he added, reported CNN.

How were the two adorable Galapagos born?

The two adorable hatchlings were welcomed after the zookeepers turned to Dirk – a 70-year-old Giant Galapagos tortoise who first arrive in the UK in the 1960s, and despite his age, is in 'peak physical condition.' Dirk, who weighs an impressive 165kgs, was bred with a 21-year-old female tortoise called Charlie in November 2021. At present Crocodiles of the World is home to four adult Giant Galapagos tortoises: two females called Zuzu and Isabella joining Charlie and Dirk.

According to the founder of the zoo, Shaun Fogget, it is very difficult for females to lay fertile eggs as the four reptiles regularly mate. Meanwhile, this time when Charlie, the female tortoise, laid the two eggs, they were placed in an incubator for four months. Fortunately, they both hatched earlier this month resulting in the birth of the two adorable tortoises, reported CNN.

Image: AP