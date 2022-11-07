20 Years In A 2-minute Video: Dutch Director Creates Timelapse Of His Daughter, Goes Viral

A creative timelapse video by Dutch director Frans Homfeester is amplifying again on social media platforms. This viral video is being loved by parents as every parent loves to see their children grow up. The father-daughter video is always been one of a kind among netizens.

In this video, Frans Homfeester shows an amazing transformation of the Dutch director's daughter, Lotte, from a baby to a grown-up to a young woman. Take a look at the time-lapse video that has gone viral.

Father-daughter video stealing our hearts

The Dutch director was able to make the viewers go through that beautiful experience where the parents see their children become grown-up. The two-minute and 18-second video captures the moment when Lotte was just a baby, to a toddler who-just started to talk and laugh, to a school-going kid, to a preteen with braces.

In the video, the colour of the eyes, hair and skin changes. One can also witness the pretty and cute hairstyles she carries. The video was uploaded on Reddit with the caption that read, "A video created by a father using photographs that he took of his daughter regularly until the age of 20."

The people reacted to the video with nice comments and appreciated the gesture of the Dutch director. The video got 42.5K likes and around 1.4K people commented on it. The video was upvoted by 89 per cent.

One of the comments reads, "The dedication that this took for both of them to establish a routine of this and then to stick with the routine for 20 years. It is amazing." This father-daughter viral video has made us realise that a lot we are missing when we are not at home and stay busy with our strict schedules lives.

Some of the users found this viral video very relatable. A Reddit user commented, "It's quite interesting to think that on the other side of the camera someone else's looks are changing over 20 years too, yet we never see it! It just adds to that old thing of your parents will see you age, but you don't really see them until they have aged."