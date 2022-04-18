20-yr-old Asks Mother Buy Him A Helmet Despite Not Having A Bike; His Reason Wins Internet

Among laws that are frequently violated in the country, those concerning traffic probably top the list. From not wearing seatbelts or helmets to carrying two pillions on motorbikes, traffic laws are commonly seen being violated. However, even in such a scenario, there are people who wish to abide by and never violate traffic laws. In this light, an unusual request by a 20-year-old, who neither owns a bike nor knows how to ride one, urging his mother to buy him a helmet is winning him praises.

The incident, which has now become widely known on the internet came to light after Soumitra Pathare who is the director at the Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy, ILS, Pune, took to his Twitter handle to share a story about his 20-year-old son.

"Our 20 year old had an unusual request. Asked his mother to buy him a helmet," Pathare wrote on Twitter. Check out his post below:

Our 20 yr old had an unusual request. Asked his mother to buy him a helmet.

Unusual bcoz he doesn't have a bike, doesn't know how to drive one. Doesn't even have a licence.

Turns out his friends have bikes &:he frequently rides pillion with them.

Netizens hail the 20-year-old

Several people reacted to Pathare's post praising his 20-year-old son. "His is really great! Being of 'that' age and yet understanding the gravity of road security is truly rare. I doubt if any of his friends have a helmet for the pillion rider. Except in big cities, I think people easily get away without wearing a helmet (at least for the pillion) (sic)", a netizen wrote. A second user commented, "Good for him have usually seen 90% without helmet in Pune (sic)". A third user said, "Proud of your parenting".

Very sensible,responsible demand.

