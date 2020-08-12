20,000 Origami Birds Help Artist Charles Kaisin Fund COVID-19 Units At A Belgian Hospital

A sum total of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds were recently installed in a medieval-era cathedral, situated in Brussels, Belgium. The origami birds were installed as an initiative to raise funds for COVID-19 units at the Europian country's Hospital Erasme. The art installation has been named 'Origami For Life' and is an initiative by the Belgian designer, Charles Kaisin.

Also Read | 'Trees For Gun' Initiative Rolled Out In Patiala; Arms Licence Seekers Must Plant Trees

Charles Kaisin to donate €5 for each Origami received

The aim of Kaisin's 'Origami for life' initiative is to raise funds for two COVID-19 units at Hospital Erasme in Belgium, by creating over 20,000 origami birds. Hung from the ceiling of the Cathedral of Saint Gudula and Saint Michael in Brussels with the help of thin strings, the artwork has come from across the world, including countries like Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York to name a few. The Belgian designer, Charles Kaisin had asked people to send in home-made Origami birds or to deposit them in boxes, arranged at 160 shops around the capital of Belgian. Shedding more light on the initiative, his official website's description reads:

Origami For Life is an initiative of the artist Charles Kaisin which aims at raising funds for Hospital Erasme in Belgium by creating an Origami art installation. In these times of crisis, together we can help fund a COVID-19 special care unit.

Together we can show our solidarity with the medical corps by building an Origami installation in their honor. For each Origami received, a donation of €5 will be made to the Erasme Foundation.

Also Read | Tele-education Initiative For High School Students In Bengal

Each Origami bird was matched by a donation from several companies including the French firm Engie, that raised €101,625 for two COVID-19 units at the Erasme hospital. On the designer's official website, he also mentioned the objective behind the 'Origami For Life' initiative is to fund a special care unit for COVID-19 patients. In an interaction with Reuters, Kaisin stated that he had serious heart surgery and was taken well care of by the hospital. On his website, he also shared a tutorial video on how to make Origami birds, through which people can support his initiative.

Also Read | RailTel's Broadband Initiative RailWire Increases Subscriber Base Substantially

Watch his tutorial video below:

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Takes On Cyber Bullying Through A New Initiative, Says 'Ab Bas!!'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.