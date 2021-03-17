24-year-old Spends More Than £30,000 On Plastic Surgery To Look Like ‘Instagram Filter’

A 24-year-old man spent more than £30,000, approximately Rs 30 lakh on cosmetic surgery to alter his face to look similar to an Instagram filter. While ‘Instagram faces’ have been trending among millennials to achieve unrealistic beauty standards with plastic surgeries, modifying faces with augmented filter Cateye, fuller lips, and super nonporous refined skin texture, Levi Jed Murphy took his own makeover to a whole new level. Having recently moved from London to Norwich to his boyfriend, Murph transformed his facial symmetry to look flawless and physically attractive to his partner. His surgeries, however, have now made him a victim of trolls for his uncanny resemblance with the popular character ‘mask’ from The Purge.

In his recent videos and photographs that he posted on Instagram, Murph can be seen going under the knife, to achieve the flattering Instagram selfie look with beautiful precision for his face. In addition to getting a chiselled jawline, botox brow lift, several hyaluronic fillers for temple lifts, contouring his cheeks, Murph also got complex rhinoplasty, teeth straightening procedure, face fat reduction for a slimmer look, among many other procedures. He ended up spending whopping thousands of pounds on risky, and permanent for life plastic surgeries. The resident of Manchester, who got his first lip filler syringe when he was 19, is now being heckled on social media for his looks.

Trolled for 'dramatic' looks

Murph, who runs a ‘fans only account’ on Instagram, told UK’s broadcaster LAD, that he can’t stop going back to facial modification surgeries. Aged just 20, he got his cheekbones lifted, his eye dents refilled with a botox syringe, his jaw defined, eventually losing the count, he told reporters. Although, even as Murph “ended up loving” himself, his Instagram followers were quick to point out his “fairly dramatic” looks. To me it’s not a big deal, Murph told LAD. Furthermore, the 20 something compared his cosmetic surgeries to “changing a wardrobe” saying that whenever he felt that his face looked flat, he would walk up to a plastic surgeon and get the expensive procedure. Murph says that while he is accustomed to taking negative comments from the audience, he takes the opinions of his mom and boyfriend, both of whom have supported his decision.

