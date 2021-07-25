2400-year-old Iron Age Body Preserved In Bog Contains Remnants Of Undigested Last Meal

During a re-examination of a 2,400-year-old body found in a bog, scientists found that the mummified man's stomach still contains undigested food. According to science, the Tollund Man, who lived approximately 300 BCE on the present-day Danish peninsula of Jutland, died by hanging. His body was preserved for 2,400 years in a Danish bog. Take a look at the tweet by the Antiquity Journal:

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice



Scientists discovered certain clues that suggested the man ate his final meal 12-24 hours before his death when probing the well-preserved Early Iron Age bog body. The data suggested that the meal was comprised of porridge and fish, two traditional foods in early Iron Age Denmark.

The examination also revealed that the Tollund Man was not in excellent health, since parasite traces were discovered in his gut.

Archaeologist Nina Nielsen of the Silkeborg Museum in Denmark led the study, which was just published in Antiquity. Bog bodies are those that have been mummified in the acidic peat bogs of the past. Bogs, according to scientists, can help to preserve skin, hair, nails, and even internal organs.

When was the Tollund Man discovered?

This Iron Age body was discovered by chance in 1950 and was sent to forensic examination the following year. The mummy's digestive tract was analyzed, and barley, flax, gold-of-pleasure seeds, and pale persicaria seeds were discovered in the intestines. Research head Nielsen stated that they decided to re-investigate the stomach contents of Tollund Man since the understanding of plant macrofossils and procedures for evaluating gut contents has substantially increased since 1950.

The man's last meal, according to a protein study of his stomach, included fish. Nielsen continued to add that they get really near to a certain circumstance in the past in this way. One can practically visualize how they were sitting by the hearth preparing the barley porridge and the fish.

