3 Idiots' Virus Motivates 'Squid Game' Players; Netizens Ask 'is There No Chatur'; WATCH

Not only through web series, but Netflix also manages to engage its viewers on social media platforms through various posts, and their latest share is the proof. The OTT giant took to the microblogging platform to post the Squid Game and 3 Idiots crossover video. Ever since it went online, the video has been tickling the funnybones of netizens and will surely leave you laughing too.

Shared on Instagram by the official account of Netflix India, the video opens with Viru Sahastrabuddhe (Virus), who played the protagonist in the 2009 Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. In the first part of the video, Virus is seen giving a motivational speech which is taken from the movie itself, where he talks about his success and the famous fountain pen. Interestingly, a scene from the Squid Game also comes in the video where the players are seen standing in a row with an intense look on their faces.

The video takes an interesting yet funny turn when Virus concludes his speech by saying, "Is there anyone who can take this pen?" and the players of the Squid Game in the video are seen getting active and ready just after the virus's speech. Without a doubt, Netflix fairly merged the scenes from the 2009 movie and the 2021 K-drama series to create a hilarious video. The video was shared with a caption that read, "Squid Game ke participants ko motivation dene ke liye we called out the best motivational speaker," (In order to motivate the Squid Game participants, we have invited the best motivational speaker). Since the clip went on Instagram, it has amassed nearly 40,000 likes and thousands of views. The share has prompted netizens to comment on the video. After watching the video some users turned up with hilarious comments, while some dropped laughing emojis.

One Instagram user jokingly said, "Chatur Ramalingam: Hai Himmat? A second person said, "Bestest merge ever!!". A third person said, "Should I die for a pen?". Another user's comment read, "Sell me this pen!!".

Image: Instagram/@Netflix_in