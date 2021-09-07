33-yr-old UK Businessman Spends 20k A Month To Buy Old Socks; Enjoys Watching Dirty Feet

While everyone has habits that are they are not quite proud of there are also many who wear their bizarre habits like a badge of honour. One such person is this UK-based businessman, who finds pleasure in spending his hard-earned money on people's discarded socks and dirty feet. You heard it right: This 33-year-old businessman spends a hefty amount to purchase old and dirty socks from people. He buys them in single bundles or pairs.

As he likes to call himself, Businessman Mr. D has quite an annoying habit. He spends Rs 20,000 every month to purchase rejected socks. It is noteworthy that Mr. D is quite is quite unapologetic about his hobby. However, it doesn't end here, to top it up a notch, this man also has the makings of a 'foot fetish'.

UK businessman's love for messy feet

If one is already cringing at socks, then this man's foot fetish story will stir the gut to a whole other level. To put it simply, Mr. D loves to spend hours online watching people's dirty feet.

In an interview with Hull Live, he expressed his admiration for 'dirty feet.' He also explained his 'great fetish' and informed that he enjoys hours after hours gawking at clips of dirty feet videos. It definitely triggers the disgust emotion of the viewers, however, Mr. D finds nothing wrong in the habit and says that he is totally a 'normal guy.'

How does his 'business' run?

Well, if one is intrigued about his business by now, then here's how it works. He sits online for hours to spot a perfect candidate. No, there's absolutely no pattern in his search for clients. He just messages random people on the internet and makes them a handsome offer in return for their dirty laundry.

However, to set the bar high, Mr. D doesn't accept single purchases. He mostly buys them in bundles. Interestingly, he finds wilful sellers from all over the world. The process then is simple. Mr. D asks them to courier the grubby and filthy socks and pays them via PayPal.

Not only that, he purchases about four to five single socks for the equivalent of Rs 4,000. He also pays a similar amount for the 'elegant' feet videos. There's more to it. The price offered for the socks depends on the individual he is interacting with, so also applies to the feet watching videos. As the foot fetish enthusiast said in his interview, he has paid the equivalent of over Rs 6,000 for one video.

Image: Unsplash (representative)