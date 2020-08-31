Good News: 36-yr-old Joins College; Man Rents Out Parenting Service; Read Positive Stories

With the onslaught of COVID-19 cases and the deaths amid the global pandemic, the updates might be overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. Since the beginning of the year, people are trying to cope up anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. So, in a bid to uplift the mood, here’s the day’s wrap of five positive stories that can brighten the mood amid such unprecedented dark times.

Rescued dog becomes mother to orphan kittens

A heartwarming video showing kittens being loved by a rescued dog has left the netizens with a melting heart. According to the reports, Georgia, an Australian Shepherd mix is a rescued dog who lost her puppies during delivery. She was found by Sunshine Dog Rescue which is located near a gas station by the US-Mexico border when she was pregnant. Reports suggest that when she was found she was dilapidated and surviving on scraps.

READ: Rescued Dog Becomes Mother To Orphan Kittens, Netizens Call Her 'good Mama'

36-year-old man joins community college

In a unique incident, a 36 years old man has decided to attend community college. Recognized as Christopher, the man has decided to join college with the aim of showing his daughter that ‘anything is possible’. Uploaded on Reddit account ‘Chexty2600’, the heartwarming post has won the hearts of netizens, leaving them in complete awe.

READ: 36-year-old Man Joins Community College, Netizens Shower Support

Australian man rents out parenting services

An Australian man named Jake James has started a bizarre business venture where he rents out his parenting services to careless dads who are not able to take care of their children. According to the reports, Jake belongs to Blue Haven in New South Wales. Jake took to his social media as he spread a word about the services that he provides. Impressed by the selfless service that Jake is offering, netizens have deemed him as a 'genius'.

READ: Australian Man Rents Out Parenting Services, Netizens Impressed

Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther makes a room full of kids dance

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. Netizens having been paying their tribute and remembering him by sharing his old videos and pictures. Now, a user on Twitter shared an old video in which, children are seen celebrating and dancing before they watch Black Panther. The clip shows several kids dancing and expressing their excitement.

Best thing you'll see today: This was the reaction of kids when they were about to see Black Panther. The amount of happiness and joy Chadwick Boseman brought to Black communities can't be expressed in words. He was a hero, both on and off the screen.



pic.twitter.com/D2K0LdTMGt — Sankul (@s3nkul) August 29, 2020

READ: Viral Video Shows Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Making A Room Full Of Kids Dance: Watch

Woman’s ‘perfect’ somersault in saree

Internet is filled with videos of women performing stunts in varied outfits, however, a recent video of an Indian woman performing acrobatic stunts in a saree has left the internet flabbergasted. Shared on Instagram, the short clip shows Parul Arora along with her partner performing a somersault in a blue saree. As per her Instagram profile, Arora is a “National gold medalist gymnast” hailing from Haryana.

READ: Haryana Woman's 'perfect' Somersault In Saree Leaves Internet Amused | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.