38-yr-old US Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until Her Baby Was Born In Water Closet

A 38-year-old woman from Boston, US, recently said that she hadn’t realised that she had been pregnant until after she gave birth to her son while sitting on the toilet. According to USA Today, Melissa Surgecoff said that there were plenty of signs that she was pregnant, however, she believed that she was passing a kidney stone in the toilet and not her first child. While speaking to the media outlet, the 38-year-old said that she had no idea she was pregnant when she began to experience cramps on the morning of March 8 in the North Shore of Boston.

Melissa revealed that due to her history of irregular menstrual cycles, she thought her period was coming after missing it for five months. But as the day passed, Melissa said that her cramps grew increasingly worse to the point where she called her mother to see if she could take her to the doctor. She said that when she went to the bathroom to get ready to go to the hospital, she saw blood and thought it was a good thing because it meant she was getting her period.

Melissa ‘thought it was an organ’

Melissa then called her mother back and told her that she was fine, but as time continued the pain in her abdomen got worse. She then sat on the toilet for relief. Melissa said that while she was sitting on the toilet, she repeatedly told herself that this was way beyond a menstrual cycle and it had to be a kidney stone. Then around 2:00 in the afternoon, with her fiance Donald Campbell, Melissa felt that something released from her body.

“At this point, I still didn't know it was a baby, so when I looked in the toilet I thought it was an organ,” the 38-year-old told the media outlet. Campbell then went into the bathroom to check out the organ Melissa thought she passed, and to his amazement, realised it was a baby. Campbell said that he remembered watching “Rescue 911” and learning to clean out the nostrils and eyes of a newborn baby. He then began the process after which the baby began to breathe.

After reaching the hospital, though the couple was shocked, they were, however, happy. They said that their son, Liam, was healthy. Melissa said that looking back at it now, there were clear-cut signs that she was pregnant. She said that she had swollen feet, weight gain, heartburn and now if she puts all signs together, she would have known.

(Rep image: Unsplash)

