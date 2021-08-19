4-year-old Visually Impaired Girl Meets Her Brother For The First Time; Watch Video

A video of a four-year-old visually-impaired girl meeting her baby brother for the first time has surfaced on social media. The video shows the little girl touching her baby brother's head and saying hello to him. The heartwarming moment of the siblings has been shared by GoodNewsCorrespondent on Twitter. The adorable video of the visually impaired girl has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to share their views.

Visually impaired girl meets her brother

GoodNewsCorrespondent has shared the video alongside the caption, "Hi Hunter, hey sweet boy. The beautiful moment you meet your sibling for the 1st time... she touches her baby brother's face to imagine her baby brother". According to the caption, the video has been captured by Caroline Helbert. In the video, the baby can be seen sitting in a woman's lap while his sister meets him. The video shows the visually impaired girl touching her brother’s head and saying hello to her brother. In the video, the girl can also be heard singing "Happy Birthday" to him. Watch the video here:

“Hi Hunter, hey sweet boy.” 😭❤️👶

The beautiful moment you meet your sibling for the 1st time... she touches her baby brother's face to imagine her baby brother 😊

(🎥:Caroline Helbert.)



pic.twitter.com/6hPCF1VE1m — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 18, 2021

The video since being posted on Twitter has garnered 6500 views and several reactions. The adorable video of the siblings has struck a chord with netizens who expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "her joy is so beautiful". Another individual commented, "Beautiful". Check out some user reactions.

😭❤️❤️ — Flemming Erik Carlson (@FlemmingCarlson) August 18, 2021

Beautiful — Leo Ferris (@LeoFerrisNBA) August 18, 2021

🥺💕 — Katie Myers (@katie_lynne8040) August 18, 2021

🌻😀🥲🥲her joy is so beautiful 😍😊❤️😷 — 💛🌻🐝 N𝔦cøℓe 🐝🌻💛 (@nicoleyc17) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, a very heartwarming gesture was witnessed in Bihar's Patna as a police officer was seen helping a visually impaired man cross the road, according to ANI. Shiv Kumar Chaudhary, a Bihar police personnel was seen in the video asking the vehicles to stop and with the help of his stick, he made the man cross the road. He also provided the handicapped man with food and water. After the video got viral on social media, netizens appreciated the kind gesture by the police officer.

#WATCH | A Bihar Police personnel, Shiv Kumar Chaudhary helps a visually impaired man cross a road in Patna. The Police personnel says, "He was sitting here for a long time. I thought of feeding him with the food available with me & helped him cross the road. I got him water too" pic.twitter.com/opAF3JFZNL — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

IMAGE: GoodNewsCorres1/Twitter

Inputs from ANI