40-year-old Horse Rescued By Firefighters; Video Garners Massive Praise On The Internet

A video that is doing the rounds on social media shows firefighters from Marion County Fire Rescue in Florida rescuing a 40-year-old horse. This video shared by the rescue team is a perfect example of kindness in such tough times. The short video clip, shared by ‘Marion County Fire Rescue’ on Facebook, features a 40-year-old horse submerged in a septic tank, being rescued by a group of firefighters. Netizens could not stop showering praise as they went on to write all things nice on the post.

In the brief video posted by ‘Marion County Fire Rescue’, the 26-second-long video shows a horse half stuck in the septic tank. And few seconds into the video, one can see a group of firefighters trying to pull him out of the tank. Towards the end of the video, the firefighters succeeded in pulling out the horse and dragged it far away from the tank.

Along with this video, the Facebook user also penned a note describing details of the incident. The caption read as, “The 911 caller reported that a horse had fallen into a septic tank, it was unknown how deep the tank was”. It was further added, “Firefighters from Belleview Station #18 arrived on scene at 6:36 pm and reported that Buddy Bear, a 40-year old horse, was ¾ submerged in a septic tank”. The post also revealed, “MCFR is happy to report that Buddy Bear was doing well after the rescue”. Take a look at the 40-year-old horse rescued video below.

Also read | Chilean Zoo Is Looking For ‘animal Godparents’ Amid Continued Recession

Netizens react

As soon as the video was uploaded online, netizens went all out to give positive feedback on the post. The post also garnered several likes from netizens. Some of the netizens bombarded the comment section, appreciating the firefighters. The rest went on to showering heaps of praise and thank you messages. One of the users wrote, “Thank you all so much for helping this old guy! That’s just amazing! MCFR goes above and beyond all the time we’re very fortunate to have an awesome FR!” Another one wrote, “You guys are amazing! Thank you for all you do!! So glad Buddy Bear is doing well”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Good News: Zoo Successfully Clones DNA Of 40-year-old Horse, Shares Video Of Newborn

Also read | Good News: Horse Rescued From Ravine In California, Netizens Laud OCFA's Efforts

Also read | Good News: Pup Welcomed In 'K3G' Style; Zoo Successfully Clones DNA Of Horse; And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.