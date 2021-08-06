43-yr-old Los Angeles Woman Seeks Army Of Clones After Spending Rs 60 Lakh For Barbie Look

Marcela Iglesias, a 43-year-old woman from the United States of America, who has coughed out over Rs 60 lakh on her appearance to look like a barbie doll now desires to make an army of clones.

A resident of Los Angeles, Model Marcela Iglesias had recently spent a whopping £60,000 (roughly Rs 60 lakh) on her cosmetic procedures. However, Iglesias stated that she had never undergone plastic surgery to get the doll look. She, on the other hand, said that she recently learned about human cloning - the creation of a genetically identical copy (or clone) of a human. According to her, by cloning herself, she could “potentially help save lives” by donating her own organs.

Determined to have 'very own army of barbies'

Iglesias who has a 19-year-old boy stated that she is determined to have her 'very own army of barbies' in order to donate her organs to the needy. She said, "The number of patients requiring organ transplants is far greater than organ donations. I believe that the clones army can be used for a good cause. I want to be cloned and then see if we can use those organs for donation or for myself in the future," Marcela said. According to her, she came to know about this experimental method through Professor Nakauchi from the University of Tokyo. The Japanese Professor has been conducting research into growing organs based on a patient’s stem cells.

"By donating my cells, we can create human organs"

Iglesias assumes that cloning is now taking place across the globe but the general public does not know much about it. Iglesias had lost her father who needed a kidney transplant. Later, she came to know about human cloning and decided to donate her own organs.

According to the model, following her father’s death, she began conducting research on stem cell therapy. She said that as many as 30 million stem cells have been transplanted into her bloodstream from an umbilical cord. “By donating my stem cells and some of my eggs, they can be used to create human organs in order to help people who need the transplant. If I had a kidney for my father, he would be alive today and the fact that I have 30 million more stem cells that were injected into my body means that I can help with that research," Iglesias said.

