45-year-old American CEO Spends $2 Million A Year To Get Physique Of 18-year-old

A 45-year-old CEO of a biotech firm is working on reversing his age and returning to the physique of an 18-year-old. Bryan Johnson, a wealthy software entrepreneur, claims to have already decreased his epigenetic age by nearly five years through 'Project Blueprint'. Johnson has an expert team of 30 doctors and other medical experts who keep a check on his bodily functions and are also working to "help reverse the ageing process in each of Johnson's organs,"

Johnson is reportedly spending $2 million to achieve his goal.

Last week, Bryan Johnson, CEO of KernelCo, posted his progress on Twitter.

2 years of Blueprint:

5.1 yrs epigenetic age reversal (world record)

slowed my pace of aging by 24%

perfect muscle & fat (MRI)

50+ perfect biomarkers

100+ markers < chronological age

fitness tests = 18 year old

Body runs 3F° cooler

Entrepreneur follows strict physical regime

Bryan Johnson follows a strict regime and a vegan diet. Johnson consumes 1,977 calories a day, exercises for an hour, and goes to sleep at the same time every night. After waking up at 5 am, he consumes two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine along with collagen peptides. The entrepreneur undergoes ultrasounds, MRIs, colonoscopies and blood tests. His weight, body mass index, blood glucose levels and heart-rate variations are monitored regularly, media reports say.

What Bryan says about Project Blueprint

On his official portal of the Blueprint he has described it saying, "On the surface, Blueprint may seem something about health, wellness, and aging. It's really a system to make tomorrow better for you, me, the planet, and our shared future with AI."

He added: "Blueprint was born after feeling helpless to stop myself from overeating to soothe the pains of life. Despite my successes: raising three kids and selling my business Braintree Venmo for $800 million; when 7pm rolled around, there was nothing I could do to stop myself from engaging in this self destructive behaviour."

"I had a Goal Alignment problem within Self. Evening Bryan was causing chaos, disrupting sleep, and ruining life for all other Bryans. Playfully, one day, I revoked Evening Bryan's decision making authority to eat food", he added.

He commented, "My body's 70+ organs speak for themselves, through hundreds of measurements (blood, saliva, stool, fitness tests, and imaging), communicating what they need to be optimal. Freeing myself from the moment to moment chaos of my mind has been the most liberating experience of my life. Now, I feel happier, more alive and fulfilled than any time of my life. I am nicer to those around me, no longer irritable and my mind is clear."