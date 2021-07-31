5-foot-7-inch Tall Borzoi Dog, Who Has A Verified Instagram Account, Charms Netizens

A five feet and seven inches tall white and tan Borzoi has recently created a storm over the internet, with netizens can't believe that the Russian sighthound is actually a dog, not a giraffe. Surprisingly, the 5-foot-7-inch dog has a verified Instagram account with the user name eriszoi. The doggo has over 2.4 lakh followers. According to the Instagram profile, the doggo was born on May 19th, 2018 and has been given the title of 'Madam Eris Overbite' and 'Queen of Snoots'. Till now, as many as 1,140 posts were uploaded in which the 5-foot-7-inch dog can be seen posing in distinct styles.

Some netizens feel jealous of his height

Meanwhile, the fan following of the doggo can be recognised by the thousands of likes and witty comments. According to a report by Times Now, the owner of the dog kept the house gate tall enough so that it prevents their pet from jumping out of it. Many of the followers are stunned after noticing the height of the Russian Hunting Sighthound. Many of them are hard to believe that they are smaller than the 5-foot-7-inch dog. One such user wrote, "I can’t imagine what it must be like to live with such a peculiar dog and I’m so jealous."

"So elegant and light on her paws the epitome of gracefulness in her Eris way, with her snowy fur beautiful😍," another user wrote.

"😂😂😂😂’ well daphne, I just don’t know what this world is coming to..... come looky here, you just won’t believe yer eyes!!," wrote the third user.

Know all about the breed

According to Federation Cynologique Internationale (AISBL), Borzoi is a hunting sighthound to be used mostly for chasing hare and fox, less for wolf hunting. Borzoi combines high agility with endurance and the ability to tackle a game deftly at once. It is a result of multi-breed crossing which is used for coursing and racing. In males the height at the withers is equal or 1–2 cm more than the height at the point of the sacrum, while in females these two heights are equal. The length of the body somewhat exceeds the height at the withers. It is also considered an aggressive or overly shy dog.

