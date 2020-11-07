5-year-old Boy Swallows 123 Magnetic Beads While Watching TV, Removed After Surgery

Doctors in China were left in shock after they found 123 magnetic beads inside the body of a five-year-old boy. According to Daily Mail, the little boy was left under the care of his 12-year-old sister when the flabbergasting event took place. It was while watching TV, that the kid gobbled up the toy balls one after another, a later report revealed.

After the boy started choking, it came to the notice of his sister, who in turn notified it to their parents. Thinking that only one bead had been swallowed, they took him to a local hospital wherein a doctor told them that it would be excreted soon. However, when that did not happen, they rushed him to the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University in southwestern China.

Read: Puja Banerjee Completes 4 Weeks Of Motherhood, Posts Adorable Pics With Her Baby Boy

Read: Randeep Hooda Calls Himself 'most Unsuitable Boy' As He Shares Throwback Pic From Sets

Four hour-long surgery

In the aftermath of an X-ray that was conduction, doctors came to know about the bundle of beads inside him. The boy was then directed to immediate surgery to remove the teeny metallic beads. At the hospital, doctors performed a complex four-hour long surgery on him. Currently, the has been recovering in the facility following a successful operation.

In a similar incident, earlier this year, a 7-year-boy in Georgia sought immediate medical attention after he swallowed the Airpod that was gifted to him on the Christmas. The boy was holding it in his mouth by its longer side when he accidentally swallowed it. His mother, Kiara Stroud immediately rushed him to the hospitals following the incident.

The doctors conducted an XRay after examining his condition. The device was clearly seen sitting below his rib cage in the XRay. The doctors assured that the boy is all right and decided to let the Airpod make its way out of the body in a natural way.

Read: Puja Banerjee Completes 4 Weeks Of Motherhood, Posts Adorable Pics With Her Baby Boy

Read: 7-year-old Swallows AirPods He Got For Christmas Leaving Everybody Stunned

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.