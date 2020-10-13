WATCH: 5-year-old Boy Bravely Fights Gunmen 'to Defend His Home'; Police Release Video

In an act being hailed as dauntless and full of valour, a five-year-old boy tackled a gunman during a home invasion in order to protect himself and his family. The incident occurred in Indiana, around 10:30 am morning September 30 when four gunmen stormed into the house close to 500 blocks of S. Grant after a juvenile opened the door. In a footage released by the South Bend Police Department on October 9, while the men, armed with handguns and clad in hoodies created a ruckus, pointing a gun at the woman inmate, the little boy jumped to save her, hitting one of the armed intruders and springing to action.

“The four males forced themselves inside,” the police informed. “At least three of the four were armed with handguns. The suspects fled the scene and more shots were fired. Luckily, no one was physically injured,” it added. “The video is disturbing but you can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home,” the officers informed.

In the nearly 31 second CCTV footage, the armed men can be seen threatening the woman as they go around inspecting the house. The little boy, shocked at the scene, at first is seen standing confused in one of the rooms. Shortly, he takes down a suspect as he picks up a nearby object and hurls at him with full force. He then starts to knock punches on one of the gunmen, grabbing the attention of the rest three. The boy continues to hurl targeted hits, punches and kicks at the intruders until they flee where they entered.

Internet wants the boy 'honoured'

“The little one fought like a man to protect his family and himself. Thank God no one was killed but forever traumatized,” a commenter said, hailing the boy’s valour. “What a brave little man! Someone give him a medal, he tried his best to protect his family,” another said. “That little man deserves some recognition, he fought harder than some adult men,” the third wrote. “Wow! What bravery that little boy showed!! So glad no one was hurt. Hope they're caught,” one other said. Internet poured virtual applauds for the brave little boy, calling him “tough” and one fearless “little man that fought for family”.

