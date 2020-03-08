'Adorable': 5-year-old Dresses Up As School Security Officer For ‘favourite Person Day’

Photographs of a five-year-old boy, who decided to dress as his school security guard on “Dress As Your Favourite Person Day”, is doing rounds on social media. Facebook user Melissa Zygowicz shared the adorable pictures of the five-year-old Easton Blocker posing with Jeffrey Cross, the security officer of Jacksonville North Pulaski School District.

“Easton wanted to go as his school security officer Jeffery because he says ‘he keeps me safe’. So, his mom made him a shirt and surprised Jeffery at school. Best buds for sure!” wrote Zygowicz on Facebook and called it an adorable gesture.

The school also shared a Facebook post saying, “Today is ‘Dress As Your Favorite Person Day’ at Lester Elementary. Kindergarten scholar Easton dressed as Officer Cross, his favourite school security officer. #JNPTitans #BuildingFutures.”

Speaking to Good Morning America (GMA), Cross said that he was pleasantly surprised that Easton chose to dress like him. He said that most of the students are expected to dress as their teachers or fellow classmates. The 35-year-old also revealed on the show that Easton comes and hugs him from the first day of school.

'Teared up a lil'

The 5-year-old dressed up as school security with texts inscribed on the t-shirt that read "junior security" to emulate Cross and show his appreciation. The Facebook post went viral and netizens showered praise on Easton and Cross for the visible bonding between them. Netizens flooded social media with their reactions for the heartwarming gesture. Check out some of the reactions:

“All the security folks ive came into contact with at murrel Taylor and Jacksonville middle have always been awesome. I hope they know they are all appreciated (sic),” commented a user. “I teared up a lil. I'm a sucker for stories like this,” commented another user.

A user wrote, "Very adorable.. the Democrats please don't divide the people."

Another wrote, "This made my day! I could use some positive news!"

