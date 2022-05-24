While there are many who surprise us with their aptitudes, kids often create a strong impact with their unique talents. One often sees kids stunning people around them with their talents at a young age. Many such videos depicting these talents have gone viral in the past and now, a video has gained traction for a young boy's piano-playing skills. A five-year-old boy playing music composed by Mozart in front of a large audience in Italy has become a talking point, with the video winning the hearts of many on the internet.

The video opens up to show the boy, Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani, perfectly playing a piece of music composed by Mozart on the piano. Moreover, the ones who assembled around were seen relishing the boy's performance thoroughly while also capturing the moment with their phones.

(Italy) Enjoy 5-year-old Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani performing some Mozart.🎶🎵



pic.twitter.com/LSulANRoMM — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 22, 2022

The video on posted on Twitter on a page called the Good News Correspondent. "Enjoy 5-year-old Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani performing some Mozart", read the caption on the video. The video has garnered around 4 million views since it was shared. The 5-year-old kid might even make the professional pianists proud as he perfectly played the composition.

'Astonishing', netizens react

The video has prompted several retweets and likes since it was posted. Many viewers have put out their views on the unique skills of the boy. "That look was passion and concentration," read one comment. "This is a complex skill, and you don't smile when performing something this demanding. He is a delight!", a user wrote. The third user wrote, "I always wonder how the parents of a kid this young even know they have the ability to do something like this". Another netizen wrote, "Astonishing - and did you notice no sheet music? That little guy knows that piece from memory!"

Image: Twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1