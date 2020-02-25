500-year-old Manners Book Is Relatable To Every Parent Today

A 500-year-old book on manners reveals that parents today have to deal with the same problems as of 13th and 14 centuries'. The book teaches proper etiquette to children of families aspiring to live among English royals or nobles and mentions tips such as teaching kids not to pick their noses and burp loudly among other things. Something that parents today can relate to.

Dozens of historical children's books digitized

The book has recently been digitized for the first time by a new British Library site. The book called Little Children's Little Book dates back to around 1489 and is written in what is known as Middle English. The book contains phrases like 'Pyke notte thyne errys nothyr thy nostrellys', which means that kids should not pick their ears or nose. Another rule mentioned in the books is 'Spette not ovyr thy tabylle' which means that one should not spit over the table.

Reports indicate that this type of book is called a courtesy book and was common in Europe between the 13th and 18th centuries. According to the author of the book, manners come straight from heaven and thus they are not only linked to social rank but also linked to religion. The site that has digitized the book is called Discovering Children's Books and the site explores the history and diversity of children's books. The site is full of stories, poems and original illustrations which go back centuries.

Among the many other treasures that can be found on the site, one of the most unique are two wax tablets that are almost 2,000 years old and were in the past bound together in the form of a homework book. The wax tablets also show the teacher's writings on the top of the wax tablet. The more recent items available on the site are a spelling primer from 1799 Dublin, an abolitionist poetry book for children from 1826 and a collection of short stories from around 1829 written by the Brontë sisters' headmaster.

