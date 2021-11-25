63-year-old 'Dancing Dadi' Grooves To Diljit Dosanjh's 'LOVER' Song; Fans Say 'fantastic'

A peppy dance video featuring a 63-year-old has created quite abuzz on the internet. Ravi Bala Sharma, also known as the 'dancing dadi' has often mesmerised social media users with her dance moves, proving age is nothing but a number. The latest inclusion to her dance videos is a clip that has surfaced on the internet that shows her performing some groovy moves to the hit song 'LOVER' sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

The video has been shared on the official Instagram account of Ravi Bala Sharma alongside the caption, "Lover." In the video, 'dancing dadi' can be seen shaking a leg to the 'Lover' song. Sharma can be seen donning trendy clothes which include a striped t-shirt, coat and pants while grooving to the Punjabi number. Her contagious smile while dancing has won netizens hearts and people took to the comments section to praise the elderly lady for her talent and spirit. Watch the video here:

Netizens love 'Dancing Dadi' dance

The clip, since being posted on the photosharing site, has garnered over 4500 likes and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to appreciate the woman for her beautiful dance moves to the song. Some of the social media users also dropped heart emoji in the comments section. One user commented, "fantastic love your energy." Another user commented, "Superb ma'am so happy to see you enjoying." Another netizen commented, "She is the moment!! Way to go auntie ." Check out some netizens reactions:

Earlier in September, a dance video featuring Ravi Bala Sharma had gone viral on the internet. In the video, the elderly woman was seen wearing a casual outfit and grooving on a song from the Bollywood movie 'Student of the Year 2" starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday among others. The footage shared on her official Instagram handle had amazed the viewers who lauded her dance moves and her spirit in the comments section.

Image: Instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma