63-year-old 'dancing Dadi' Wins Internet With Her Perfect Dance Moves; WATCH

A peppy dance video of a 63-year-old has created quite abuzz on the internet. Ravi Bala Sharma, famously known as the 'dancing dadi' has often mesmerised viewers with her dance moves, proving age is just a number. In the viral video, she is seen wearing a casual outfit, as she perfects her groovy moves on a song from the Bollywood movie 'Student of the Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and others.

The footage shared on her official Instagram handle has amazed the viewers as many agree that the woman brings new meaning to the song with her lively spirit. "Yeh jawani hai diwani !! [sic]," read the caption of the video along with several hashtags. The video begins with 'dadi'ji dancing to 'The Jawani Song' which has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Her contagious smile while performing the dance has won netizens' hearts and they went on to praise the elderly lady for her talent and spirit.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral since it was shared last week. As of now, it has gathered more than 64,000 views and over 6,800 likes. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Your energy and smile is infectious [sic]." "Love this and your zest for dancing! [sic]," wrote another user. "May God give this energetic jawani to all of us...superb [sic]," expressed a third. "Kudos, love the way you dance mam, May God bless you with lots of good health [sic]." Meanwhile, many users also took to emojis to shower their love for the video.

Dancing dadi partners with her granddaughter to dance

It should be mentioned here that recently the dancing dadi had grabbed the attention of many on the internet for her dance on 'Cutie Pie' song from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was seen dancing with her granddaughter on this song. The highly energetic duo was seen matching the same steps of the original video song that featured Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan, and Ranbir Khan. Sharing the video from her own Instagram account, Sharma wrote, "Dancing with my cutie pie granddaughter, Myra[sic]." Sharma's dance with Myra left everyone impressed on the internet. The video clip has amassed more than 10,000 likes as of now.

