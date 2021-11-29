$69,500 Attachment Can Turn Tesla Cybertruck Into A Micro-home With Modern Facilities

Tesla Cybertruck owners will be able to convert their vehicles into micro-homes in the near future because of an innovative attachment. The much-hyped vehicle now has a fully removable attachment which can cost $69,500 that includes a shower, a double bed, a kitchen and a living room.

As per the report by Khaama Press, the attachment is described as a modern-day stress-free camper by its inventors, who also mention that it is spacious, lightweight, and solar-powered. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, first debuted the Cybertruck in November 2019.

The attachment opens up and extends out from the vehicle's bed. A porch is created by tent-like nylon awnings that emerge from both sides of the car. The bed, which has hidden storage space, may be converted into a single or double bed based on the user's preferences, according to Daily Mail. Under the arched ceiling, campers sleep on a memory foam mattress. A Nebia shower and toilet with a portable tank are also included in the camper. A curtain separates the toilet area from the remainder of the camper, and the toilet section is converted into a cushioned bench when not in use.

Fridge, stove & high-end cookware included in Tesla Cybertruck attachment

The Dometic fridge and stove, as well as the high-end cookware in the kitchen space, are also available for dining. A sink and cutlery drawer are located beneath the awning, and a foldaway chair and table are included in the furnishings, according to Daily Mail. Solar panels with a capacity of 400 watts are included in the design. The camper has a total floor area of 6.7 square metres.

Elon Musk came up with the concept for the Cybertruck a year before he unveiled it. He announced last month at Tesla's annual meeting to shareholders that the vehicle will enter production in 2023, rather than 2022, as was initially planned. The delay was caused by several supply chain problems, Daily Mail reported.

This isn't the only addition to the Cybertruck that has a camping theme. Earlier in the year, Lance King and Bill French, the founders of the CyberLandr, unveiled a truck, which has a non-detachable truck bed, according to Daily Mail. It also has underfloor heating, WiFi and a sink with a voice-controlled faucet included in its design.

