'Heroic Act': 7-year-old Jumps Inside Burning House To Save Sister From Fire

In a heroic incident, a 7-year-old boy in the United States saved the life of his 22-month-old sister when their house caught fire. The horrific incident occurred on the intervening nights of December 8 and 9, when the house of Nicole and Chris Davidson was engulfed in flames. The couple's foster son Eli saved the life of his sister Erin by breaking into the room from outside and then grabbing her from the crib.

Nicole said that she woke up to the fire at night after all their children had gone to sleep following dinner. She said that at first they tried to put off the fire themselves but when it got out of control they managed to evacuate with their children Eli and Elijah. However, Erin was left inside as the fire was too thick to cross and pick her up from inside the house.

According to CNN, Eli, who has been living with the family for over a year, got into the room with the help of his father Chris, who broke the window from outside but couldn't go in himself as there was nothing on which he could climb on. Eli decided to go inside as he asked his father to push him to the window. The 7-year-old managed to grab his sister and bring her out to safety before the firefighters reached the scene.

'He did something even adults wouldn't do'

Eli, while talking to the press, said that he was scared while going inside but didn't want his sister to die so he let go of his fear and went in. Eli's father said he couldn't be prouder of Eli, adding he has done something even adults would hesitate to do. While Eli is a foster child, Erin and two-year-old Elijah have been adopted by the couple, who have so far fostered 34 children. Nicole and Chris, who are former firefighters, have set up a GoFundMe page for donations as their entire property has been damaged in the fire.

