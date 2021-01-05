71-year-old Sets Four World Records In Powerlifting In One Day, Inspires Many

Defying all the odds, Rudy Kadlub, a 71-year-old man has created four world records in powerlifting. The CEO and Co-Founder of Kabuki Strength in Portland, Oregon and a competitive powerlifter, who reportedly took up the sport only at the age of 55, managed to squat 195 kgs, benched pressed 303 kgs, and deadlifted 234 kgs to create world records at USPA North American Championships in San Diego back in November. Further, according to the International Powerlifting League, the 71-year-old lifted 567 kgs in just one day to earn the fourth world record in his class.

Sharing his groundbreaking achievement on Instagram, Rudy Kadlub wrote, “Good day at USPA Drug-Tested North American Championships in San Diego. 430 Squat, 303 bench, 518 Deadlift, 1251 total. All World Records @ 71 years of age, 222lb body weight. Now hold all world records at 198, 220 and 242lb. weight classes. Thanks to my Kabuki Strength coaches.”

Read - Japanese YouTuber Creates Portable PlayStation 4, Retrofits Inside Briefcase With Screen

Read - Stunning Time-lapse Video Shows Man's Transformation From Teen To Adult

Astounded netizens call Rudy Kadlub ‘boss’

Thousands of internet users amazed with the achievement of the 71-year-old not only called him a ‘boss’ but some also said that Rudy Kadlub is their ‘inspiration’. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Congratulations!! Great depth on the squat and great strain on the deadlift.” Several others wished the man congratulations in the comment section. One of the Instagram users said, “Congratulations! Hope to see you there next year” while another wrote, “you are my new hero”.

One of the netizens said, “Okay. I was not expecting that depth and explosiveness on the squat”. Another said, “Way to go Rudy”. Someone even said, “You’re an inspiration to us all”. One internet user wrote, “Absolute legend. Fantastic grind on your pull.” Another commented, “Phenomenal Rudy. Always love seeing your lifts and incredible attention to detail in your technique” before someone else said, “Amazing!!! Showing how master class can still do it!! Congratulations.”

Read - Stowaway Who Survived Terrifying Travel ‘hanging’ From Jumbo Jet Gets UK Asylum

Read - Andhra Pradesh Police Share Proud Moment Of Inspector Father Saluting DSP Daughter



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.