US: 73-year-old granny spreads awareness about domestic violence via TikTok videos

A 73-year-old ‘feminist granny’ from Louisiana, US, has become an internet sensation as she is spreading awareness about domestic abuse through TikTok videos. According to an international media report, Flora Young discovered the social media platform with the help of her granddaughter, Olivia. Flora reportedly said that she uses the app to reach out the younger generations and also bond with her grandchild.

With more than 74,000 followers on TikTok, Flora spread awareness of domestic abuse and encourages women to leave behind abusive relationships. Her bio on the social media platform reads, “Granny. Survivor of domestic violence speaking out. Lover of silly TikToks”. The majority number of her videos are also about abusive marriages and how women shouldn’t take abuse lying down.

READ: Mumbai Police's Creative Answer To 'what Makes Eleven Cry' Wins Internet

READ: LVMH Owner Bernard Arnault Lose More Money Than Anyone In The World Amid COVID-19 Crisis

‘Survivor of domestic violence’

While speaking to the media outlet, the 73-year-old said that she herself had been mentally abused by her ex-husband and now she finally ended up leaving him in the 70s. While in some videos, she takes a fun approach how abusive partners often use gaslighting and other tactics to manipulate their victims, in others she also speaks about how she has been happier since she left her husband. Through her videos, she encourages other women to do the same if they feel trapped in abusive situations.

READ: ‘Desi Jugaad’: Milkman Lauded For His Innovative Technique To Maintain Social Distancing

From ‘this or that’ video to Flora being the coolest granny, the 73-year-old is winning hearts on the internet. Flora hopes that the videos would help other women who are stuck in abusive relationships speak up about their experiences. Due to the ongoing crisis, Flora makes sure that her recent videos are all the more poignant as several women have been locked in their homes and they absolutely have no way out. Flora believes that her videos might empower women and give them the strength to speak up and walk out of their abusive marriages and relationships.

READ: Brazil: Man Visits Doctor For Back Pain, Discovers He Has An 'extra' Kidney

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.