73-year-old Skateboarding Sensation Takes Internet By Storm With Incredible Skills, WATCH

Igor is a 73-year-old man who has taken the internet by storm with his incredible skateboarding skills. His age may prevent him from competing in the next Olympics, but his skills definitely present him as someone who should be taken seriously. If you've never heard of him, he's become somewhat famous on Reddit after appearing in a video riding his skateboard along a road while wearing cool attire. Over 3 million people have viewed the video, which features Igor skateboarding in St Petersburg.

However, it wasn't just his effortless skateboarding that caught the attention of the internet. The 73-year-old skateboarder has been skating since 1981, according to the video's caption. As you can see by how he glides down the street.

Netizens' Reaction

Redditors have flooded the comments section with praise for Igor's skateboarding skills. A user wrote, "As a 33-year-old who just saw mid90s for the first time and has spent the last three weeks pining after his lost youth, this is exactly what I needed to see. If this guy started skating at my age I can probably start again."

"If nobody is impressed with this, then there is something wrong with you. 73 and still skateboarding I have to take my hat off to this fella I’m impressed and so proud of him," wrote another user.

In another video that went viral, a little girl was demonstrating skateboarding to her father. It was posted on Instagram by Heather Brennan, the girl's mother. Little Petra Lennox taught her father how to skateboard in the most wholesome way possible, as shown in the video.

"Petra Lennox- STATE COACH. 100% unscripted- Major toddler vibes headed your way," the caption stated.

(Image Credit: REDDIT)

