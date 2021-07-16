7'4'' Chinese Girl Takes Internet By Storm With Spectacular Basketball Skills; Watch Video

A clip of a Chinese girl went viral on the internet on Friday, July 16. In the viral video, a 14-year-old Zhang Ziyu is garnering a lot of applause for her spectacular basketball skills. Zhang has gained her internet presence due to her stand-out height of 7'4".

7’4” Zhang Ziyu is 14 YEARS OLD 🤯



She put up 42 PTS, 25 REB, & 6 BLK to win China Nationals 🏆



(via @globaltimesnews) pic.twitter.com/teAAfx2F8v — Overtime (@overtime) July 15, 2021

Zhang and her team had participated in the U-15 championship in Jingzhou in Hubei province. She helped her team to score 42 points with 25 rebounds and blocked six shots. She is considered an asset by her teammates.

Zhang is a resident of Shandong province in Eastern China. With both her parents in the same field, basketball seems to be in her blood. In terms of height, Zhang has crossed her parents. Her father is 6'9" and her mother is 6'4". Last but not the least, Zhang is also being compared to the Chinese basketball superstar, Yao Ming and surprisingly both the players are of the same height.

Netizens react

The video was shared on Weibo, which is a platform similar to Twitter. The video went viral within hours after it was uploaded. It garnered over 1.2 million views overnight along with16.6k comments. The netizens expressed their amazement at young Zhang's basketball skills. Some gushed over her skills, while others called out the game "unfair" due to height differences.

