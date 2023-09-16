77-year-old Bademiya Restaurant Shuts Operations After Rats, Cockroaches Found In Kitchen

South Mumbai’s famous eatery Bademiya was sealed by the Food and Drugs Administration over hygiene-related issues. The FDA officials conducted a raid at the restaurant on Wednesday and reportedly found rats and cockroaches in their kitchen area. Additionally, Mumbai Darbar in Mahim and cloud kitchen outlet Hyprkytchen Foodtech Private Limited in Govandi were also closed by the administration.

The Bademiya branch that was sealed is located in Colaba behind the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in South Mumbai.

The food joint is popular for its non-vegetarian delicacies.

Bademiya violated safety-hygiene regulations

The 76-year-old Bademiya Hotel in Colaba, South Mumbai became was raided following hygiene-related complaints. A thorough examination of the hotel documents by FDA officials revealed that the restaurant lacked an official license from the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FDA also discovered that Krishna Fastfood and Paradise Home Kitchen broke various food safety regulations, including having filthy kitchens. Paradise Home Kitchen was fined Rs 40,000 while Krishna Fastfood received a Rs 15,000 fine.

Two more eateries, Mahim's Mumbai Darbar and Govandi's Hyprkytchen Foodtech Private Limited's cloud kitchen outlet have already received closure orders. Additionally, the FDA reported Mumbai Darbar for disobeying a stop-work order. As long as the problems persist, the restaurant's activities will be put on hold until the management turns in a comprehensive compliance report.

FDA releases statement

A statement released by the FDA read, “As these establishments were found to operate without a valid food license, and discrepancies were identified during the inspections, it has been directed that they cease their food business operations until they obtain a valid food safety and standards license and rectify the identified discrepancies.”

A popular food stall and restaurant business in Mumbai, Bademiya was first established in 1946 as a temporary seekh kebab kiosk. In Mumbai's Colaba neighborhood, the restaurant is a well-known landmark and tourist destination.