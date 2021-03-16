8-year-old Bengaluru Kid Makes World Record For Solving 3 Rubik’s Cubes With Hands & Feet

An eight-year-old talented boy from Bangalore, India has won the prestigious Guinness World records title after he solved three Rubik cubes simultaneously with his hands and feet in just about 1 minute and 29.97 seconds. Atharva R Bhat became the world’s first kid ever to complete the 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cubes, beating the previous record timing of 6 seconds as he achieved the tough feat on 9 December 2020. A resident of India’s southern state of Karnataka, the child was seen showcasing his profound wit and optimal moves as he rotated three Rubik cubes with a speed never achieved before, applying several configurations to match the colours of the columns on cubes.

In the footage shared by Guinness across its social media handles, including YouTube and Facebook, Atharva could be seen speedcubing energetically, and moving his fingers and feet even more swiftly to break the world record. Solving the intellectual puzzle in the quickest time ever recorded, the child from India bagged the Guinness World Records (GWR) title for his achievement at the World Cube Association (WCA) competition in Bangalore.

“He met a multiple GWR record holder from his country, Krishnam Raju Gadiraju, who was amazed to see Atharva compete in almost 15 categories,” Guinness informed in a release, declaring his inspiring victory. “This meeting with one of his heroes helped to further ignite Atharva’s passion for speedcubing,” the world reputed organization, further elaborated.

Motivated to achieve the feat

In his statement to the Guinness, the 8-year-old Indian boy said, “My dream to be like them [his inspiration Krishnam Raju Gadiraju and Jianyu Que from China] started there.” According to Guinness, Jianyu Que previously held the title for solving 3 Rubik cubes using both hands and feet, in nearly 1 minute 36.39 seconds. The Bangalorean kid was motivated to break this record.

In 2018, Atharva participated in a state-level talent show called Best talent of Karnataka, after honing his skills with hard work. There, during the preliminary rounds, he attempted to try the technique of solving Rubik cubes with both his hands and feet attracting cheer from the audience. "Back then it was just a performance and I did not know that I will be working on this for my Guinness World Records title," Atharva told Guinness.

