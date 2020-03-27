The Debate
8-year-old’s Journal On Mother’s Homeschool Technique Leaves Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

Candice Hunter Kennedy, a stay-at-home parent from Verona, Kentucky, who tutored her 8-year-old son during the lockdown, shared his experience on Facebook.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
8-year-old

An 8-year-old’s journal entry about his first day of home school conducted by his mom is a source of laughter for many on the internet. Candice Hunter Kennedy, a stay-at-home parent from Verona, Kentucky, who tutored her son during the lockdown, shared his experience on Facebook with a caption, “Y’all I’m dying!!! This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first “homed school” day. That last sentence.” 

According to Ben’s entry, his mother was barely making it. He wrote in the journal roasting his mom’s tutor skills saying, “It is not going good. My mom's getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. I'm telling you it is not going good.” This sparked a slew of comments from the parents who were all struggling with the kids to provide them some coaching at home. Candice's post was shared over 304k times and some 12k hilarious comments. 

“The levels of stress in this kid’s writing,” wrote a Facebook user. “This gave me my first hard laugh in over two weeks. Love it,” pointed out another. “Oh, I think we’re all in this boat. Anyone who didn’t appreciate a teacher now is REALLY nuts!” said a third. “Amelia’s would say something like ‘my mum’s still in bed,’” joked a fourth. 

Ben is a funny kid

Candice also revealed in the comments section that Ben was a very “funny kid”. She wrote, “No need to worry. He is a very funny kid as a matter of fact. I just needed a minute to get myself together. He was giggling at my meltdown.” She hashtagged her post #WVNTI #imgettinthehangofitnow #maybe #kidsseeeverything #8yearoldcalledmeout pointing out that the kids had their own honest way of perceiving if the things weren’t working out for good. She meant kids know everything, adding a comical streak to the entire incident. 

