81-year-old Man Becomes Internet Sensation With His Adorable Cooking Videos

An 81-year-old man from Dallas, Texas is going viral on the video-sharing platform, Tik Tok. The videos that have already garnered over five million likes in total and averages around 200,000 views per video consists of him preparing simple meals for his viewers.

Austin wanted to feel less 'lonely'

According to sources, Stephen Austin has claimed that he was lonely and just wanted to feel 'loved' and therefore he started to record and make funny videos of himself cooking really simple dishes. He calls it 'Cooking with Steve'. The 81-year-old has shown a real talent for social media, especially given his age.

Cooking with Steve is so wholesome 🥺🥺💞 like we have an old man just showing us what he is cooking in the morning like bless only good things for Steve pic.twitter.com/Gh2lFTBzi5 — Janeice ⁷ (@Janeiceeee_) February 24, 2020

As per reports, Austin lives in Dallas, Texas and in his videos can be seen just simply microwaving meals and pancakes, but social media users seem to like it and continue to watch his videos. On one particular video where Austin can be seen putting butter and peach preserve onto some frozen biscuits, that particular video has received over 8 million views and almost 2 million likes.

According to reports, Austin has been quoted saying that he has no children of grandchildren and that that making these small silly videos gives him a lot of joy. The multitudes of comments make him feel loved and less lonely. Steve has even begun making money from his videos, his nephew taught him how to use Venmo and this allows Austin's fans to send him some money and small presents.

As per reports, Austin even has a YouTube account that has 5,000 subscribers, he is also reportedly on Instagram and uses Vine too. Austin claims that he is completely self-taught and that he learnt everything about recording videos and uploading them on Tik Tok by himself and all that he did not understand he just googles it.

i would die for old man steve pic.twitter.com/lnzWLn4O2R — inaimable 𓆏 (@FaerieMaya) February 21, 2020

this is so adorable 🥺🥺 — 𝓃𝑜𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒶 ⁷ιѕ ѕєєιηg втѕ (@tae_tannie95) February 24, 2020

The giggle when he says “Tom-ah-toe” 😂😭 — Catie Aborn (@catieaborn) February 25, 2020





