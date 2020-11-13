81-year-old Mountaineer Trains To Climb Himalayas To Pay Tribute To COVID-19 Victims

Eighty one-year-old Spanish mountaineer, Carlos Soria is training to climb one of the highest peaks in the world, the Himalayas. As per a report by El Huffpost, Soria has decided to dedicate his latest challenge to the elderly victims of the COVID-19, the disease that has rocked the world for more than nine months now. Amid the pandemic, if he gets travel permit, the 81-year-old has reportedly is hoping to go to Nepal this spring and attempt to the ascent of 8,167-meter to Dhaulagiri.

With over 52 million global cases of COVID-19 and 1.2 million casualties, the COVID-19 has been exceptionally hard on the elderly people or the ones who had pre-existing medical conditions. Early on in the pandemic, the medics have identified them as more vulnerable to the highly-infectious disease. Spain was one of the first European nations to be impacted severely with the drastic spread of the novel coronavirus. From stringent lockdowns to mental and physical challenges, the pandemic has taken a toll on people across the world.

Amid the challenges, the 81-year-old mountaineer, who has already conquered at least 12 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, has decided to conquer the Dhaulagiri and one other peak in Tibet to become the oldest climber to have ascended planet’s 14 highest peaks. Even though Soria had aimed to climb the Himalayan peak earlier in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic halted his plans. Undeterred mountaineer has decided to keep his skills sharp by running several miles and reportedly using ice axes to scale a rudimentary climbing.

Mountaineer names peak in Spain after ex-DM of Uttarkashi

Meanwhile, a separate Spanish mountaineer, who recently scaled the Virgin Peak, has named the peak and its route after a former district magistrate of Uttarkashi, Ashish Chauhan. While taking to Facebook, Chauhan explained why the Spanish mountaineers decided to name the peak in Spain after him.

The former district magistrate said that back in 2018, a group of Spanish mountaineers got stranded near Vasuki Tal due to inclement weather. It was then that the district administration had made contact with the mountaineering group and rescued them. Chauhan also wrote that he had taken care of him after the rescue and made sure that he was completely healthy before he was sent back to his country.

