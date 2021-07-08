85-year-old Grandma Looks For Companionship After Breaking Up From 39-year-old Boyfriend

An 85-year-old grandma Hattie Retroage is looking looking for love after she split from her 39-year-old boyfriend. Retroage is from New York and intends to create a Bumble account in order to "find some fun." When Hattie divorced, she was 48 years old. She has only sought to date younger men since then.

Hattie will be using Bumble to meet new men

Retroage said that she is no longer dating anyone and will be using Bumble to meet new men as some of her friends have done. She is excited to date again. She also claims that a young boy from Israel has a crush on her as he called and told her.

Hattie used to go on Tinder dates three times a week before being barred. She hasn't been compelled to experiment with new dating applications.

She divorced her ex-husband in 1984 because she believed he hadn't put in enough effort to get her children into college. The mother of two and grandmother of three is a former dancer who now works as a life coach and writer.

She once put an advertisement in a newspaper saying she wanted to date men under 35 and was instantly bombarded with requests.

Hattie favours fitness

Hattie goes swimming and fitness classes to keep herself fit. She stays in shape by lifting a 12-pound medicine ball, rolling it across her tummy, then slapping it into her chest. She says that for the past 35 years, her medicine ball has been her constant companion. It gets her body ready for collision.

