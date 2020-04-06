'9pm-9min': Man Dressed As 'ghost' Walks Around With Candle, Netizens In Splits

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has turned the world and lives of many upside down, people have resorted to staying isolated at home and working from home, amid strict lockdown conditions. Many people have come up with quirky yet hilarious ideas of keeping themselves entertained. While many complied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s '9 baje, 9-minute' appeal to switch off lights and ignite candles and diyas, a man went a bit extreme and dressed up as a ghost, showing his creative skills. This video has been shared on several platforms and has been doing rounds.

The video which was shared on Twitter by user @wack_a_noodle, shows a man walking in his balcony, covered in a white cloth from head to toe. The man can be seen holding a candle, while the popular music track “Gumnaam Hai Koi” played in the background. The man from Bengaluru, has shown his creative skills by taking things to the next level.

The video has been viewed over 200K times and has received more than 12K likes almost 4K retweets. Twitter is lit with this hilarious video. Netizens were amused and have shared a host of comments on the video, while commenting on the man’s sense of humour.

HIT ME ON THE HEAD SOMEBODY BEFORE I LOSE IT 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mqaXrv2TAl — Noodlehead (@wack_a_noodle) April 5, 2020

Corona diwas best video award.



Hands down — Sana Khan (@Sanakhan_m) April 5, 2020

Salute to whoever that person is 😂😂😂 — Abshar (@Aaabshar) April 5, 2020

Lol!!! This is hilarious!!!! — Dipiya Dilawari (@Dipdil) April 5, 2020

Hahaha! That person must be very fun to be around 😂😂😂👍 — Sojwal (@Sojwal_) April 5, 2020

Another was a video of a man wearing lights shared along with a caption that read, “Undoubtedly he is the winner of the #9Baje9Minute Event.” There are many other people who shared videos of similar events that took place and ahared them on the social media. People took to hilarious responses. Have a look at the.

Undoubtedly he is the winner of the #9Baje9Minute Event 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/nDclEYl53h — तमन्ना ( تمنا ) (@TamannaPankaj) April 6, 2020

