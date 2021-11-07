The Guinness World Records, on Saturday, registered a unique record- the world’s largest joystick. While regular joysticks spam several centimetres, the gigantic input device was measured to be 9-foot (2.7 meters) tall. The length is nearly 14 times the size of the classic controller produced by Atari gaming firm.

"The joystick, which is crafted from wood, steel and rubber, was commissioned in 2006 for London's HTTP [House of Technologically Termed Praxis] Gallery and was displayed at that year's Game/Play exhibition, and also the London Games Festival. It is currently housed at the ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany, where it forms part of the zkm_GamePlay. the next level exhibition," Guinness World Records said in a statement.

The colossal gaming device was developed by a college professor at Dartmouth College. Speaking to the Associated Press, Mary Flanagan said that it reminded her of “maniacally” playing Atari 2600 video games. Elaborating on the idea behind her one-of-a-kind device, she said that that giant joystick required at least two people to operate and play even simple games. Therefore, through her innovation, she could see how it is like to use joint efforts for tasks designed for one individual.

"To have this common pop culture artefact just erupt in the middle of a space and allow people to play something familiar, yet not familiar, was exciting,” Flanagan told AP. She is an artist who is chair of Dartmouth’s Film and Media Studies and the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor in Digital Humanities. Her creation is now placed permanently at ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany.

