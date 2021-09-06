9-year Old Rescued Elephant 'Tundani' Plays In A Muddy Pool; Netizens Say 'too Adorable'

Photos and videos of animals and their adorable antics are shared daily on different social media platforms. Some of them are too adorable to watch, and have netizens saying 'awww' or 'so cute'. In a series of such videos, a short clip of an elephant playing in a paddling pool is doing the rounds of the internet. The viral video, which was shared by the Sheldrick Wildlife- popular wildlife for rescue, rehabilitation & release of orphaned baby elephants, starts with a nine-year-old elephant named Tundani playing in a muddy pool with his friends.

Watch the adorable here:

Tundani might be going on nine years old but when he finds a paddling pool, he reverts to one big water baby. He owes his life to our pilot who spotted him on a routine patrol. Now he's slowly returning to the wild: https://t.co/88v7pv6Usg pic.twitter.com/BzlikUr4tq — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 5, 2021

Elephant muddy pool is now viral

As the video proceeds, Tundani can be seen resting for a while and again stood up to play in the muddly pool. As per the wildlife authorities, Tundani is a 9-year-old elephant that was rescued from Tsavo Conservation Area on April 8, 2013. "Tundani might be going on nine years old but when he finds a paddling pool, he reverts to one big water baby," said the zoo authorities. Meanwhile, the video that was shared with the caption: "He owes his life to our pilot who spotted him on a routine patrol. Now he's slowly returning to the wild" is now viral on microblogging site.

Netizens can't keep calm; Here are some reactions

Since being shared some 23 hours, the video has garnered over eight eight thousand views and the count is still going on. The video has also garnered several tweets appreciating the zoo authorities and the playful nature of the giant mammal.

"Tundani is the cutest water baby ever! Thanks to the pilot that spotted him and gave him his life back! U guys are truly amazing!!" wrote a social media user. "Tundani is one very handsome water baby!! No doubt he has many of the girls swooning over him!! Stay happy and safe Tundani!!" wrote another social media user. "He's beautiful! Thank you to the sharp-eyed pilot!" commented the third user. "Thank you for your hard work and love," wrote the third user.

Have a look at similar videos shared by Sheldrick Wildlife

Ivia the buffalo and his ele-friend Ndotto are both orphaned animals who we are giving a second shot at life. In the wild, the two species would usually keep their distance. In our care, they are united by a love of play are surprisingly gentle with one another. pic.twitter.com/pTZgriAh44 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 1, 2021

This was not the first time when a zoo has shared videos of its animals. One such cute video of an elephant and a buffalo was shared some three days ago. The video depicts a lovely moment of interaction between an elephant named Ndotto and a buffalo named Ivia. In the video, it is seen that the elephant and buffalo were pushing one another with the help of their heads.

Due to their height difference, the buffalo is seen to be pushing the elephant with support of the elephant’s chest. The video turned amusing when the trunk of the elephant seemed to be stuck in the horns of the buffalo. The video was published on September 1 with the caption saying, “Ivia the buffalo and his ele-friend Ndotto are both orphaned animals who we are giving a second shot at life. In the wild, the two species would usually keep their distance. In our care, they are united by a love of play are surprisingly gentle with one another.”

