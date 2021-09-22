There's no denying the fact that 90's television advertisements enjoy a separate fan base, which even today turns millennial kids nostalgic. But thanks to social media for preserving many things that would've probably been vanished by today. Recently, a 90's Pepsi advertisement has resurfaced on social media, featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The advertisement is turning a lot of heads on social media and attracting a flood of reactions.

In the ad, the young Aamir is seen vying for the attention of Mahima and he performs some intense stunts to get her a bottle of the soft drink, the duo is also seen playing chess. In the last part of the ad, Aishwarya also enters the frame to add a little twist. The ad brought back many old memories for Twitter users, who dropped hilarious comments remembering their childhood and flooded the post on the microblogging platform. Sharing the ad video, the user captioned it and wrote, "Only 90’s kids will remember this iconic Pepsi Ad featuring Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, and Aishwarya Rai[sic]."

This 90's Pepsi ad has gone viral; Watch

Only 90’s Kids will remember this iconic Pepsi Ad featuring Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry and Aishwarya Rai. pic.twitter.com/NiSO3gtwL3 — Joy (@Joydas) September 18, 2021

The post has garnered more than 67 thousand views and many likes. The users, who saw the video, shared their opinion and some even discussed the actors and the advertisements there in the comment section. A user after watching the ad wrote, "I don’t remember this. Maybe this was in the early 90s. For me, Aamir was a Coca-Cola boy till I saw this tweet," In response to this, another user mentioned the year of the advertisement, while a third person wrote, "At that time, Mahima was called Ritu Chaudhary. Aishwarya wasn't crowned Miss India till then, I think."

That was the time , you did not slot ads as caste based and religion based we were in a intellect highway , consumerism, industry , but now we have gone light years ahead — Harmit Chawla (@harmitc) September 19, 2021

While another group of users indulged in a discussion and talked about how they used to impress their neighbours. Some even claimed that Hollywood had "copied" the ad and made a film out of it, while others were reminded of an ad featuring Michael Jackson. While others posted funny emoticons in the comment box.

(Image: @Joydas/Twitter)